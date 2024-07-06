BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ Jimin's new solo songs debut at UK charts

Jimin is slated to release Muse on July 19 while Lisa dropped ROCKSTAR on June 27

Jimin from BTS and Lisa from BLACKPINK stepped into the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart with their latest hit solo songs.

Soompi reported on Friday, July 5, that Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the new pre-release track by the BTS members and Lisa’s, born Lalisa Manobal, latest solo ROCKSTAR debuted on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

On the UK chart, widely regarded as equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts, 28-year-old Jimin’s song from the upcoming album MUSE landed at No. 46. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Lisa’s track debuted at No. 49.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band marked Jimin’s fifth solo entry on the UK’s chart. He previously entered as a soloist with VIBE, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy and Angel Pt. 1.

As for Lisa, ROCKSTAR marked her third solo entry in the charts following LALISA and MONEY.

Additionally, Jimin topped both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week with the pre-released song, which earned first rank on both charts.

Lisa ranked fourth and fifth on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and the Official Singles Sales Chart, respectively.