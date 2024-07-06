Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly slay in white on rare date night

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were dressed to nines at the 4th July party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are rekindling their love with date nights and matching outfits.

According to People, the on-again, off-again couple attended Michael Rubin’s iconic White Party to celebrate the Fourth of July in matching all-white outfits.

Fox, 38, dressed in an eyelet baby doll mini dress adorned with a tie in the front and cap sleeves.

She complemented her white attire with a silver choker and completed her look by styling her long brown sleek locks in soft waves.

MGK, meanwhile, pulled off an effortlessly chic look in white trousers with matching suspenders and a white T-shirt that revealed his tattooed arms.



For the accessories, he opted for a silver necklace and matching sunglasses.

In addition to the dynamic couple, the star-studded event hosted a slew of A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Michael Strahan, LaLa Anthony and more.

Hosted by Rubin, founder and CEO of Fanatics, the gala attendees were given a limited-edition sneaker by Travis Scott.



The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" shoes arrived in a white briefcase engraved with "White Party 2024" on the outside.

Each guest’s name and initials were printed on different parts of the shoe as shown by Will Makris in an Instagram video.