‘Lioness’ actor Mike Heslin dies at 30

Mike Heslin had died on Tuesday, July 2

Mike Heslin, the actor known for his performance in Lioness, has passed away at the age of 30.

On Friday, July 5, his husband, Scotty Dynamo, took to Instagram to announce the passing of Heslin, died on Tuesday following an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.

"Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," the husband added.

"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel," Dynamo, born Nicolas James Wilson, continued. "He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer."

Reflecting on how good of a person the deceased was, his husband described him, "He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth."

"Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me," he added, "You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces."

Dynamo further revealed that the two were on the verge of starting a family weeks ago before Heslin’s passing.



"You would be the world’s most perfect father," he said, adding that he would name his baby after Heslin "I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are."

Dynamo, awaited to mark his and Heslin’s first wedding anniversary after four months, ended the lengthy emotional note with Shania Twain’s quote, "I’ll love you 'forever and for always.'"

Heslin played Polo in two episodes of season one of Taylor Sheridan’s action-drama, which also stars Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

He also showed off his acting chops in The Holiday Proposal Plan, The Influencers, Younger, You Are Never Alone and 7 Deadly Sins.