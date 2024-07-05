Prince William could defy King Charles decision about Andrew

Prince William, heir to the British throne, may miss out family gathering at Balmoral to avoid feud with Prince Andrew.



The Prince of Wales, who's considering a summer trip with his wife Kate Middleton, could defy the King Charles' one decision to avoid the Duke of York.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may "decline an invite to Balmoral" even though they want to travel to the late Queen's favourite place.



A friend of Kate and William said: "I’m sure William and Catherine will want to go up with some friends for the Glorious Twelfth, and I suspect Andrew would like to go for a few days shooting as well.



"Charles has seemed happy to allow Andrew his family days at the royal shoots and I am sure that will continue.”

Sources told The Daily Beast that William would likely decline to be at Balmoral at the same time as the Duke and Duchess of York.



They claimed William would likely prefer the company of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

The insiders also suggested that the Kate and William would prefer the company of Princess Anne over Prince Andrew as the couple are very close with the Princess Royal and her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.



The Princess Royal, who's recovering at home after suffering a blow to the head on the Gatcombe Park estate last month, will travel to Balmoral Castle if doctors give her the green light.

Balmoral Castle, which is nestled in the Scottish Highlands, was one of the most beloved retreats of Queen Elizabeth II. In September 2022, the late monarch died peacefully while she was present at the castle.

