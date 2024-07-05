Prince Harry turns to US for validation after King Charles’ brutal snub

Prince Harry is determined to receive impending honour in the US in an act of revenge against King Charles and Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards for his work in The Invictus Games Foundation in Los Angeles next week.

However, he has received an onslaught of media scrutiny over his lack of credibility for the honour, with Pat Tillman’s mother speaking out against the ESPN decision.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden claimed Harry will decide against relinquishing the honour over public outrage due to his grievances against his father and brother.

For the unversed, the 75-year-old monarch presented his heir with the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which was previously reserved for the Spare author, during a colouful ceremony at Middle Wallop, Hampshire, last month.

A friend of Harry told Eden: “Harry was genuinely hurt that he was not allowed to retain his formal links to the military. They meant the world to him.”

Hence, the royal expert suggested: “In the absence of new honours from the King, Harry has taken to accepting awards in the U.S., his adopted homeland,” despite the “contentious” nature of the latest one.

Besides the ESPY award, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been at the receiving end of several accolades, including the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award, for the Sussexes’ work in “promoting racial equality, social justice and mental health”

A showbusiness source in the U.S. told Richard: “These awards are great for keeping Harry and Meghan in the news. They boost their profile at a time when they are not producing much work. Their agents love awards, too, as they keep everyone happy.”