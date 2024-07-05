'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard announces first pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard break the pregnancy news an Instagram post

Lindsay Hubbard is expecting her first baby with her new love interest following her breakup with Carl Radke.

On Thursday, July 4, the Summer House star took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy news by posting a carousel and a playfull caption.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July!" she created the hype before revealing, "WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! [fireworks emoji]."

"I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!” Hubbard, 37, continued, "The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

The TV personality eagerly anticipate her first baby's arrival with her unnamed boyfriend, about whom she recently opened up during the Summer House 8 reunion.



"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! [Tiger and gift emoji]," she concluded the joyous pregnancy revelation.

Hubbard and her new flame kicked off their romantic relationship nine months after her Summer House castmate Radke, 39, ended their engagement months before their wedding.

The former couple was engaged in August 2022 and planned the nuptials to take place in Mexico in November 2023.

However, he called the wedding off in August 2023 in the wake of disagreements about his career ambitions and the lack of intimacy in their relationship.