KeKe Jabbar's friend reveals TV star’s cause of tragic death

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville star KeKe Palmer passed away on Tuesday, July 2

Keke Jabbar, known for her stint in Love & Marriage: Huntsville, passed away at the age of 42. No cause of her death has been disclosed, which led social media users to speculate she died of an overdose.

However, the late TV star’s family friend, YouTuber JoAnn Jenkins, decided to set the record straight and cleared her deceased friend’s name off the rumours.

“KeKe did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life,” Jenkins, who frequently featured the reality TV star on her live streams, began.

“Keke loved life, Keke was not ready to leave life,” she continued, “She wasn't ready to leave her children, her husband or her family.”

A YouTuber explained that Jabbar, who could easily fall asleep whenever she felt sleepy, visited her sister the night before her passing and left around 4 a.m.

Jenkins further noted that Jababr’s car was not “functioning [and there] was something already wrong with it.” After she turned off the engine, she fell asleep in the car.

Her husband found her in the garage the following day, initially thinking she was asleep. Upon realising she wasn't breathing, he tried to revive her but couldn't. Jabbar passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t,” she revealed the cause of death, citing, “Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all.”

Jabbar died on Tuesday, July 2, and her family, as well as Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star LaTisha Moore Scott, confirmed her passing.