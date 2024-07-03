Kylie Jenner declines to mention Timothee Chalamet’s name on The Kardashians: Here’s why

Kylie Jenner is not ready to mention Timothee Chalamet's name on The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner has recently decided not to mention her rumoured boyfriend’s name Timothee Chalamet on The Kardashians.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, Kylie “is very protective of her relationship with Timothee,” which is why she avoided bringing him up on camera.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy,” said an insider.

Kylie told the outlet, “They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends.”

Interestingly, Kylie lives in LA with her two children and Timothee is currently busy shooting a Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey since May.

“He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They're making it work,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile.”

“She really likes so many things about him,” added an insider.

Kylie’s sisters Khloe Kardashian dished out details about her painful Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal on the reality show.

Likewise, Kim Kardashian discussed about her divorce with Kanye West and Kourtney talked about her marital life with husband Travis Barker.

However, Kylie declined to name Timothee on camera even though the rumoured couple went public in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Kylie was spotted spending time with Timothee while attending Paris Fashion Week last year, which was also featured on latest season of the reality show.