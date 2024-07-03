King Charles, Prince William await public apology from Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold hinges on a public statement expressing regret over his actions across the past few years.



Speaking to the New York Post, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold claimed the Duke of Sussex could only find his way back to the royal family over the aforementioned condition.

However, he clarified the nature of his relationship with the royals, including Prince William, noting it will never be the same.

“The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake,” shared Harrold with the outlet.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is forevermore,” he said, adding that Harry “will regret” the things he wrote in his book.

“Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different,” the former palace staff explained.

Reflecting on the current state of relationship between the royal brothers, Harrold noted: “[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust.

“It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch,” he explained.

“I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust,” he said, adding that “too much damage” has already been done. “It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”