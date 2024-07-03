Ryan Reynolds teases Taylor Swift cameo in upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have been friends since a long time

Ryan Reynolds ignited speculations of having a Taylor Swift cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool star took a photo of the Marvel superhero back in the middle of the forest to his Instagram Stories.

The Cruel Summer chart topper’s fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance of Reynold’s picture with Swift’s Evermore album cover.

To make things further interesting, the 47-year-old actor set the picture with 34-year-old Swift’s song in the background.

Since the IF actor's recent social media update, speculations have gone rife that Swift, who is dating Travis Kelce, will make a cameo in the third instalment of Deadpool.

Reynolds, earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly shed light on his thoughts about getting the Blank Space hitmaker on board in the Marvel and Fox merger.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius," he exclaimed.

Moreover, Swift cameo rumours went rampant, given the duo's friendship. Swift, Reynolds, and his wife, Blake Lively, have been really good friends for a long time.

Their closeness further fueled fans' speculation that the singer could appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is slated to hit the screens on July 26.