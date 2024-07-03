Millie Bobby Brown looks chic on date with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot in mid-May

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi offered a glimpse of their chic guest look after secretly tying the knot.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Stranger Things star posted an endearing snapshot with her newly wedded husband on her Instagram.

"My forever wedding date [purple heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption.

The photograph featured the two, who reportedly exchanged vows in mid-May, locking eyes while smiling.

The Damsel actress looked stunning in a lavender strapless, figure-hugging dress adorned with a pleated corset top.

Her brunette locks were styled down in a wavy blowout. She completed the formal look with a pearl-pendant necklace, her engagement ring, and her wedding band.



Meanwhile, Jake, who held his wife close to him, looks absolutely dashing in a chic grey and white linen suit over a white dress shirt, which he left unbuttoned from the top.

The newlywed garnered love and support from their family, friends and fans alike.

Jesse Light, wife of Jesse Bongiovi, dropped a row of crown emoji in the comments.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Brown’s beauty brand Florence by Mills also chimed in the comment section, saying, "We're not crying, you’re crying [teary eyes emoji]."

This picture comes two days after the new husband and wife were spotted with Jake Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley enjoying an Italian getaway.