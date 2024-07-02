Jamie Foxx recounts 'mysterious' health scare

Jamie Foxx opens up about his near-death hospitalization

Jamie Foxx opened up on his near-death mysterious illness that landed him in the hospital.



The 56-year-old actor was spotted briefing people about his "bad headache" in a TikTok video.

Foxx added that he "asked my boy for an Advil" to cure the pain.

While he snapped his fingers, Foxx continued: "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything."

Sharing that a doctor told him, "[There's] something going on up there [referring to Fox's head]", the actor refrained from giving specific details about the exact cause.

He pointed his finger towards the camera while refusing: "I won't say it on camera."

Meanwhile, the TikToker wrote in the caption: "Saw @Jamie Foxx in downtown Phoenix today. He said April 11th 2023 he had a bad headache and asked a friend for an Advil. Woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. His resilience is truly inspiring!"

For the unversed, Foxx's daughter announced her father's illness on Instagram in an April 12 post.

The caption read: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."