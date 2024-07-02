Nicole Kidman reflects on her rebellious teen experiences

Nicole Kidman has recently opened up about her rebellious teenage years.
In a clip shared by Netflix, Nicole reflected on her own teen experiences, saying, “I love my parents, [but] I always disobeyed them a lot.”
“I was naughty and then I would confess,” remarked the 56-year-old.
To which, Nicole’s A Family Affair co-star Zac Efron replied, “See, that's why you're Nicole Kidman.”
Recalling her younger days, the Far And Away star mentioned, “I climbed out of the window, took the screen off when I'd climb out, climb back in at 5 a.m. and pretend I'd been asleep all night.”
“You're so awesome, I love it,” stated Zac.
Nicole pointed out, “Move on — there's a lot more.”
Earlier in a PEOPLE interview, Nicole dished out her love for her family.
“I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine,” she continued.
Nicole pointed out, “They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love.”
“That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to,” said the Thunder Days actress.
While speaking about her teenage daughters, Nicole told Elle, “I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite.”
“I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much,” added the actress.
