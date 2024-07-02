Justin Timberlake pokes fun at his own legal issues onstage

Justin Timberlake poked fun at his recent run-in with the law during his concert at TD Garden in Boston on June 29.



The singer, 43, who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, joked with the crowd, saying, "So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I'm just kidding."

The moment was captured in videos shared on social media and in a surprising turn many found the clip funny. The audience burst into laughter as he assured them again that it was just a joke.

The Selfish singer was detained by Sag Harbor police on June 17.

As per Page Six, the arresting officer was too young to recognise the singer.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” one insider told the outlet.

Another insider said, “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

According to multiple reports, the Cry Me a River vocalist was arrested after dining with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York.

Following the dinner, he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign while driving his 2025 BMW and veered into the wrong lane, as stated in the criminal complaint.