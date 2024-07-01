Princess Kate earns praise for Incredible support at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is receiving cancer treatment

A tennis star has revealed Princess Kate's "amazing support" during last year's Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur is poised to return triumphantly to Wimbledon this week, aiming to become the first African and Arab to win a Grand Slam title.

Last year, the Tunisian professional tennis player captured global attention, including that of the Princess of Wales, with a heartfelt speech after her loss in the women's finals at Wimbledon.

Jabeur described her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova as the "most painful loss of my career

Speaking about Princess Kate, Jabeur said: "She was really the nicest. She has watched me twice, losing the final twice.

"She kept asking me if she could hug me, and I was like, 'Who doesn't want a hug from a Princess, you know?'

"For me, it was such an amazing moment. And not just that, I felt her kindness and energy around me."

Jabeur also opened up about the royal's cancer diagnosis, which Kate disclosed in March earlier this year.

The tennis star continued: "I really wish her a speedy recovery. I know she's going through a tough time.

"She's been there when I was struggling, and I hope I can really send my energy there for her. She's such a nice person, and I wish her all the best."

Jabeur continued to praise Kate's support to Hello, adding: "Honestly, it's an honour. I always try to behave in the nicest way on the court.

"Sometimes you know, tennis players, we can go crazy. But having her support, I think gives me extra motivation to really play good.

"Honestly one of the reasons I wanted to win last year was because she was there and she was really supporting me."

Kate has stepped back from royal duties for the time being amid the royal's chemotherapy treatment.

Therefore, her annual appearance at Wimbledon continues to hang in the balance.