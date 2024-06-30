Ben Affleck fuels Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours with latest move

Ben Affleck appeared quite low during his latest outing amid the growing rumours of marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.



As reported by The Mirror, the Air director looked 'grim-faced' when he was leaving his office, dressed in a black suit and white shirt.

Speaking about his expressions, body language expert Judi James said, "With his bag slung over his shoulder, Ben looks grim-faced here, clutching his new signature prop of a drinks cup in one hand."

She added, "The raised chin and the apparent squaring of his jaw line give him a determined look here, with his eyes staring straight ahead."

Notably, this appearance came after reports claimed that Affleck moved out his belongings from his and Lopez's multimillion-dollar mansion.

It is pertinent to mention that a recent report by Fox New Digital claimed that the marriage of Hollywood's power couple is "completely over," which left the singer 'heartbroken.'

The source told the outlet, "She loves love and wanted her and Affleck's marriage to work so badly."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The pair ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.