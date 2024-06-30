Rachel Leviss dishes on brief fling, breakup with Matthew Dunn

Rachel Leviss reveals the reason that led to her breakup with Matthew Dunn

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss let the cat out the bag about why she called it quits with Mathew Dunn after just one month of dating.

People reported on Saturday, June 29, that the Vanderpump Rules alum shed light on why she had to end things with the businessman on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

"I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship," she said in the episode aired on Friday, June 28.

"We were dating for a month," Leviss, 29, confirmed in April that she is dating Dunn.

However, despite Leviss wanting to keep her love life under the radar when the two went to a music festival together in April, Dunn changed his Facebook profile picture to a photo with Leviss.

His actions forced the VPR star to publicly confirm that she is dating him.

"The media caught wind of that, and it was just the whole thing," she explained, adding, "[I] has to end it."

Although the TV personality and Dunn did see each other for about a month, she described the split as "hard."

"It was sad because we had a good connection, good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent," she continued. "It just seemed like maybe he either had an impulse control issue because we agreed not to do that — or he wanted to post to show me off."

News of Leviss dating Dunn came more than a year after her controversial affair with former VPR costar Tom Sandoval became public.