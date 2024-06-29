BLACKPINK members rave over record-breaking song ‘Rockstar’ by Lisa

Lisa's ROCKSTAR music video became the most-viewed video by a K-pop soloist in 2024

BLACKPINK group members lauded Lisa following the release of her much-anticipated single Rockstar.

On Friday, June 28, Jennie Kim, Rosé and Jisoo took to their respective Instagram stories shortly after the release of Rockstar to show their support for Lisa’s third solo track.

Lisa, 27, reposted their social media updates on her Instagram stories.

"Stylish!!! Rockstar Lisa, [chick, sparkle emoji]," Jisoo, 29, wrote over a teaser poster of Rockstar.

The Thai singer and rapper replied, "I LOVE YOU [star emoji]."

Jennie, 28, shared a snippet from the newly released song with a caption, "Our f------ rockstar [sparkle emoji] Awesome Larissa."

"You’re the best [rockstar emoji]," Lisa wrote in response.

"Whoooooooopp GO OFF SISSSSS," Rosé, 27, exclaimed. Lisa reciprocated by saying, "Miss you tons, my Rosiepoop."

The music video for Lisa’s third solo track amassed over 20 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its premiere, becoming the most-viewed music video by a K-pop soloist in 2024.

The record was previously set by IU’s Love Wins All, which garnered 13 million views within 24 hours.

However, despite the record-breaking statistics, earlier, when Lisa dropped the teaser of the song, her fans seemed to be disappointed.

"Honestly, this wasn't expected from Lisa (u can do far more better than this)," one fan commented on her Instagram.

Another added sarcastically, "This happens when models try to sing only visuals, no talent."



"It wasn't what I expected [skull emoji]," a third fan wrote on Wednesday.