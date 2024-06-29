Brittany Mahomes gushes over husband Patrick's 'cute' evolution

Brittany Mahomes heaps praise on husband Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes recently heaped praise on her husband Patrick, comparing shots from his first year on the team to his latest Super Bowl victory.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner shared a shot from the team’s official page, posting photos of their players during their first year and their current year on the team.

Meanwhile, Patrick posted a ‘Then VS Now’ of him in Year 1 and then in Year 7.

The NFL star sported a curly hairstyle in both, with slightly more cropped hair in 2024.

Brittany took a moment to appreciate her husband on Instagram Stories.

She wrote: "Man he cute,” which was followed by a teary-eyed and heart emoji.

Fans rushed to the official page’s comments section to celebrate their time on the team.

One fan gushed: “No way it’s already been 7 years for our glorious king Patrick.”

Another fan chimed in, adding: “mahomes already played in 4sb in 8 years, crazy work.”

For the unversed, this came after the couple posted glimpses from their tropical getaway as they are busy making the most of Europe.