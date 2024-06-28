Queen Camilla wins hearts with touching gesture

Queen Camilla has received massive praise for her heartwarming gesture to a child who suffered tragic life changing injuries.



A heroic nine-year-old "double amputee" who could not attend the King's Garden Party in May after traffic chaos struck has been granted a personal audience with the Queen.

On Wednesday, Tony and the Queen dined on high tea in the heart of London, being served sandwiches, tarts, profiteroles and miniature crown-topped chocolate cakes.



Tony Hudgell, who suffered tragic injuries at the hands of his birth parents when he was just a baby, had embarked on an inspiring 10km Captain Tom-inspired walk which raised millions for charity in 2020.

For his efforts, the fundraising hero was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse in the New Year's Honours - as well as an invitation to the Buckingham Palace party.



Hudgell, from Kent, had been "hugely excited" to attend the grand day out at the palace - but a lorry fire on the M20 had delayed his adoptive family's journey into the capital, meaning they missed out on the festivities.

His adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, had lamented the traffic chaos on social media - but Tony was handed a boost just before bedtime when a response from an official Royal Family account asked whether he might "fancy trying again another day".



The royal family reacted as saying: "Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too. Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us…"

And just over a month later, the boy was resoundingly compensated for his earlier troubles - with tea at the palace with the Queen, the Mail revealed.

The child's fundraising efforts, which garnered £1.8million for the Evelina London Children's Hospital in the south of the capital, aren't the only campaigns by his family members to have seen success.



The brave boy's family successfully lobbied for additions to the the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, dubbed "Tony's Law", which saw tougher sentences for child abusers in England and Wales enshrined in the courts.

Paula, who fostered Tony when he was six weeks old alongside husband Mark, had been made an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to children. Her gong came a year before her adopted son's BEM - which prompted a letter of congratulation from the Princess of Wales.