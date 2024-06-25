 
Tuesday June 25, 2024
Check out fans pick from Netflix inside

By Web Desk
June 25, 2024
Netflix releases list of top 10 fan favourite movies, shows

Who has time to waste on mediocre entertainment in a world with so many options? You're ready for a movie marathon, you have a subscription, and you want to watch only the best Netflix original films. 

Out of the thousands of original and acquired Netflix film selections, we've compiled a list of the top 10 Netflix films. It's time to settle in on the sofa!

Check out the complete list below;

TV Shows:

  1. Bridgerton
  2. Your Honor
  3. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  4. Perfect Match
  5. Dexter
  6. Gangs of Galicia
  7. Eric
  8. Cold Case Files
  9. Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
  10. Sweet Tooth

Movies

  1. Trigger Warning
  2. Hit Man
  3. Home
  4. Fifty Shades of Grey
  5. The Lego Batman Movie
  6. Tell Them You Love Me
  7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  8. Ultraman: Rising
  9. Minions
  10. Shrek