Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce: Lawyer makes shocking claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's dreamy reunion has turned into their biggest nightmare, claimed a divorce attorney.

As reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman claimed that the power couple of Hollywood has already signed their divorce papers but they are hesitant to announce it due to public scrutiny.

In a shocking statement, she said that things are not looking good between Lopez and Affleck.



Newman said, "It feels like they are trying to let the public down easy by dropping hints about the marriage ending but not yet officially announcing it. If it is, in fact, over, I would bet that the terms are already worked out and the papers are already signed."



Moreover, she stated, "The actual legal part of the divorce will be easy, as they undoubtedly have a tight prenuptial agreement, and it was a short-term marriage. It is the court to public opinion which will be the tougher divorce."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck have been making it to the headlines due to their alleged growing marital woes.

Recently, the Air director visited the Ain't Your Mama singer as she returned from her solo trip from Italy.

Upon leaving her house, Affleck also lashed out at reporters who were inquiring about his divorce from the singer.