Jared Padelecki speaks out on his battle with 'suicidal ideation'

Jared Padelecki reveals shocking details of 'suicide ideation'

Jared Padelecki recently got candid about a “really low” time in his life.

The Supernatural and Gilmore Girls star revealed that there was a time when he was bound to seek treatment for “dramatic suicidal ideation.”

During a recent conversation with Tommy DiDario on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, the 41-year-old actor confirmed: "I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home.'"

According to PEOPLE, he added: “And so I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it, and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment, I needed a full reset.”

The actor, who was seen portraying the lead role in the rebooted TV series Walker, explained his exhaustion from constantly building hype on various roles.

He quipped: “I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or a red carpet and they don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Today was rough, I didn’t sleep.’ They want, ‘It’s great! Excited to be here!’”

Revealing that he had become burnt out as part of the process, Jared added: “I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest.”

For the unversed, Walker was released on June 21, 2021.