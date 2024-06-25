Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey get in air to ‘begin’ wedding

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey ready to get married

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have jetted off to get married.



The couple, who first ignited rumours of a romance in May 2019, and got engaged in April 2023, have been planning their wedding extensively, and now the time has arrived.

Culpo, 32, took to Instagram on Monday and posted a carousel of photos and videos of herself, her fiancé and their dog, which featured them on a private jet on the way to their nuptials.

"Let it begin," Culpo captioned her post. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is set to tie the knot in the state where Culpo grew up, in Rhode Island.

McCaffrey popped the question to her beau at luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, when the couple was on a spring break road trip.

The pair shared the moment in an Instagram post at the time, with the caption, “4.2.23”

Following the proposal, Culpo celebrated the occasion with a lush bridal shower in Malibu, California, in May.

The bridal shower had an elaborate flower wall, multiple cakes, a flower bar, and fascinating floral arrangements.