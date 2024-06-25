Mindy Kaling reveals secret birth of third baby months back

Mindy Kaling revealed secretly becoming a mother.
Kaling gave birth to her third child earlier this year without anyone knowing, only announcing the news on social media Monday.
“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote on Monday on Instagram while celebrating her 45th birthday in a post that featured a photo of her newborn with her two children.
In the carousel, she also posted a photo of her baby bump along with one of herself in a hospital bed beside her two other kids.
“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” she continued.
Kaling, who has a habit of breaking the news of the births of his children surprisingly, is a mother to a 3-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter already, and has never revealed the identity of the father of her children.
