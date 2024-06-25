 
Tuesday June 25, 2024
Mindy Kaling reveals secret birth of third baby months back

Mindy Kaling shares about the ‘best birthday present’, revealing about the birth of daughter

By Web Desk
June 25, 2024
Mindy Kaling reveals daughter's birth 

Mindy Kaling revealed secretly becoming a mother.

Kaling gave birth to her third child earlier this year without anyone knowing, only announcing the news on social media Monday.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote on Monday on Instagram while celebrating her 45th birthday in a post that featured a photo of her newborn with her two children.

In the carousel, she also posted a photo of her baby bump along with one of herself in a hospital bed beside her two other kids.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” she continued.

Kaling, who has a habit of breaking the news of the births of his children surprisingly, is a mother to a 3-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter already, and has never revealed the identity of the father of her children.