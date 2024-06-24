Rishi Sunak reacts to Princess Anne's unfortunate incident

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his well wishes to Princess Anne on X

Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday.

Following the announcement on June 24, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his well wishes to Princess Anne on X.

"Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness," he wrote. "We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the incident in a statement released on June 24, "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

The statement continued that her brother King Charles has been "kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."

Princess Anne, 73, sustained minor wounds to the head during a walk at Gatbombe Park. Emergency services arrived at the scene, where she was treated and transferred to the hospital.

Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were on the estate when the incident occurred, and her husband accompanied her to the hospital.

Although the exact cause of her injuries was not disclosed, her injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Princess Anne is a skilled horsewoman, having competed in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

She also rode horseback during Trooping the Colour on June 15 to celebrate King Charles' official birthday, expertly navigating when her horse got rambunctious during the parade through London.