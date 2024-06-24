Princess Anne 'extremely annoyed' after horrific incident

Princess Anne attended 457 official engagements last year

Princess Anne is "thoroughly irritated" about missing a series of upcoming royal events due to her minor injuries, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.



She discussed the Princess Royal's injuries, which reportedly occurred after being kicked by a horse, with Martin Daubney. Speaking on GB News, Bond said the royal will be frustrated about having to clear her schedule for the week.

“I know she will be extremely annoyed and cross this has happened”, she said.

“She will be thoroughly irritated. I wouldn’t say she lives for her work but she is extremely hard working.

“She was due at the state banquet for Japan’s imperial couple tomorrow. She was meant to be in Scotland, Gloucestershire and Hampshire in the coming days and then she was due to fly off to Canada in the coming days.

“Those events won’t be cancelled, but postponed. Doctors will be wanting to make sure the concussion won’t be having a serious effect.

“It can take a little while for it to take full effect. She is no stranger to concussion as she did once fall off her horse quite spectacularly at the Montreal Olympics.

“She was in fact concussed then, but being Anne, she got up, finished the course and then remembered nothing about it.

“She is a feisty old thing, I have no doubt she will make a swift, full recovery.”

The incident involving Anne prompted emergency services to be despatched to her Gatcombe Park estate.

She was given medical care at the scene before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”



