Bindi Irwin embarks on 'adventurous' getaway with loved ones

Bindi Irwin offers insight into adventurous trip

Bindi Irwin recently shared photos from her family’s adventurous getaway in East African country Tanzania.

The Australian TV personality shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her family vacation, tagging the resort where they stayed throughout the trip.

Bindi wrote in the caption: "So grateful for these moments.”

The post featured snaps of her husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace Warrior, alongside her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin.

Her fans and family rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

Chandler Powell commented: “Grace running is the best picture ever”

Meanwhile, a fan chimed in: “Steve is definitely smiling down from Heaven”

Another excited user enthused: “I am very happy for your tight-knit family. It shows that you really care about each other. What a wonderful example for the beautiful Grace.”

A third wrote: “The joy and happiness exuding from these is contagious!! Thanks for sharing ..”

Another user jumped on the bandwagon, adding: "I feel like I know your family! I love you all!"

A fan inquired about the place, noting: “Record heat, where we are, sure nice to see winter weather where you are.”