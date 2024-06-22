Sabrina Carpenter rules UK singles chart

Sabrina Carpenter is reigning on number one and two on the UK singles chart.



The songstress’ most recent single, Please Please Please, has surpassed her superhit track Espresso, which has been ruling at the first positions for five weeks.

Please Please Please and Espresso both come from Carpenter’s upcoming sixth album Short ‘n Sweet.

The Please Please Please music video features Carpenter, a Disney alum, along with her love interest and real-life boyfriend, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, as they participate in criminal activities.

Carpenter also made an appearance on Radio 1's Live Lounge earlier this week, where she

sang both of the hits and a rendition of Chappell Roan's Good Luck, Babe, a song by fellow US pop artist Carpenter.

Short 'n Sweet is set to come out in August, with Carpenter announcing a list of US tour dates.

Although Carpenter has five different albums, her infamous summer anthem Espresso led to her breakout and took her fame to new heights.

The other three songs under the singer’s two hits in the top five singles this week are Eminem's Houdini at number three, Billie Eilish's Birds Of A Feather at four, and Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) at five.