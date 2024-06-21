Prince Harry obsessed with security difficulties on UK visits

Prince Harry is deeply concerned about the challenges related to security during his visits to UK

Prince Harry no longer has his own home in the UK, so he must take measures to protect his privacy when visiting, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex recounted the extreme lengths he went to meet Meghan Markle discreetly in the early stages of their relationship in his book, Spare. Now, royal author and expert Tom Quinn has also highlighted Harry's challenges with security issues during his return visits to the UK.

In an exclusive chat with The Mirror, Tom said: "Harry is completely obsessed with the idea that any visit to the UK is fraught with security difficulties – hence his continued legal action to challenge the UK government’s decision not to fund his security."

Speaking of Harry's penchant for disguises and going incognito to avoid being hounded, Quinn shared his thoughts on the Duke's preferences regarding accommodation when he travels to the UK.

Quinn said: "Harry hates the idea of hotels – last time he stayed in a hotel on a visit to the UK he had to leave and arrive virtually in disguise. The problems are even bigger if he plans to stay with friends as he’s convinced, he is always being watched by the media and that they will find out where he’s staying."

Just earlier this year Prince Harry suffered a huge blow in terms of security when he comes to the UK. Recently, the duke has been locked in a legal battle against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

Ravec's decision came as a result of a change in Harry's 'status' after he stopped being a "full-time working member of the Royal Family ", a judge was told.