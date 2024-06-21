Eva Longoria shares her thoughts on Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria on Desperate Housewives reboot: Deets inside

Eva Longoria has recently expressed her wish to make Desperate Housewives reboot.



Speaking at the premiere of Land of Women on June 20, Eva told ET, “Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot.”

“I've told him a hundred times,” she remarked.

Eva told the outlet, “I was like, ‘Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gaby Solis. I miss being her.’”

Last year, the Unplugging actress revealed what her character would be doing more than a decade in Desperate Housewives.

“She'd be an influencer for sure. She'd be a social media mogul,” noted A Dark Truth actress.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's Super Bowl commercial took place on Desperate Housewives Wisteria Lane set

Eva also disclosed that her fans will definitely see her in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere on August 27 on Hulu.

“It's a really funny character,” she said.

Eva added, “When you find out who I play, you're going to be like, 'That's perfect!’”