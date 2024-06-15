Katie Price stuns fans with her major career update

Katie Price gives major life update

Katie Price recently revealed her career plans, taking her fans by complete surprise.

According to the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old is training to become a life coach with the help of none other than The Psychopath Life Coach’s Lewis Raymond Taylor.

Moving on from her past trauma, Katie is looking forward to put the past behind her since her coach is confident that she is “more than equipped” to take this big step in her life.

Lewis, who dealt with violence, drug addiction, and prison term himself, explained that he believes this makes him and Katie the perfect candidates for coaching.

He said: "I think a lot of people are going to be laughing and joking and saying, 'how can a psychopath be a life coach? How can Katie Price be a life coach when she's put herself in this situation and that situation?'.

"But you've got to think Katie's been in the industry for decades, still inspiring people and still has millions of followers. It takes a lot of resilience to be able to do that.”

"There will be a lot of people that have a lot of negative things to say, but there'll also be a lot of people that have been inspired and empowered by Katie for decades now.

"She will make a very big difference to a lot of people because they will resonate and connect with her in a way that they won't resonate and connect with anybody else,” he added.