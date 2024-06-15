RM sends reminder to BTS ARMY with new photo: ‘Don’t forget’

Jin, first BTS member to complete his military services, released earlier this week

RM from BTS treated fans, commonly known as ARMY, with a new group photo featuring all the members of the iconic band.



On Saturday, June 15, the leader of the celebrated South Korean boy band, posted a series of photos on his official Instagram account, captioned "Don’t forget," as translated by Korean news outlet Allkpop.

The first photo in the carousel showcased the Bangtan Boys, including RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga.

The group photo was taken during a private party where all the members reunited after requesting special time off from their military duties.

The celebration was held to mark the discharge of the oldest member from his 18-month mandatory military service.



In the group selfie taken by Jin, who is the first member to be released from military service, all the boys rocked cropped haircuts and casual outfits.

The next slide featured RM, 29, hugging Jin, 31, after his release, both beaming with wide smiles.

In the photo, RM held a saxophone, which he used to serenade Jin with the tune of their hit song Dynamite, while Jin cradled a giant bouquet of flowers.

Additionally, the caption hinted at the boys' intention to remind their fanbase that they will reunite soon after completing their required military service periods.