Kate Middleton won't make balcony appearance over ‘upstaging’ fears

Kate Middleton, who's out of public life due to her cancer treatment, is unlikely to join King Charles and other royals on Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour on June 15, according to a new report.



The Princess of Wales will reportedly stay out of the biggest royal event of the year due to "upstaging" fears.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed whether or not Kate, who's focusing on her health and recovering in private, will appear alongside her family on the balcony at King's birthday parade this weekend.



The future Queen's last week emotional message fueled speculations of her return to the public eye as she hoped hopes to be back in her public role representing the Irish Guards "very soon".

However, a source close to the princess told The Daily Beast that fans should not over analyse the note from the future Queen.



"I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched," said another.



"It would be wonderful, of course, but more than slightly bizarre given that she bowed out of the colonel’s review."

A separate source claimed: "Kate's appearance will steal King Charles show. She won't take risk to anger her father-in-law."

To a question about the likelihood that William will bring the children, royal author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "They’ve been up there several times now. They are always impeccably behaved, often entertaining, and they always seem to enjoy it. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if William decides to bring them."

"They’re not working members of the Royal Family yet, but they will be," she continued.

The expert went on explaining that William and Kate's eldest son "Prince George is a future king, so for the public to be able to see George, Charlotte, and Louis on occasions like this is really quite important."

On the other hand, King Charles, who's also receiving cancer treatment, has confirmed that he will be attending the event. However some parts of the annual event have been changed and viewers will see the King riding in a horse-drawn carriage alongside his wife Queen Camilla instead of on horseback, according to the palace.