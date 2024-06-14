King Charles medical team on high alert

King Charles turns deaf ear to warning about his health

King Charles III, who does not seem to slow down, is determined to attend all important royal engagements while receiving his cancer treatment.

"The 75-year-old monarch's doctors, who have given him green light to attend public-facing duties, are on high alert to respond to any medical emergency," an insider has revealed.

The source added: "The Palace is well aware of the King's health condition, and taking all necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident."

It comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles would attend the Trooping the Colour event with zeal.

The British pop icon Rod Stewart has also recently revealed details of King Charles' cancer treatment after meeting him at the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace on on June 11 in London.



Rod Stewart revealed that the monarch mentioned his cancer treatment when they met, saying: "He had treatment today, he told me. I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week. Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable,"

On the other hand, a royal commentator has asked the monarch to follow Kate Middleton's approach and focus on his health as he fears the monarch's health condition may deteriorate if he does not stop taking risk.



Queen Camilla has also given updated on her husband's health, revealing that the King is "doing fine" but he "won't do what he is told."

The King's appearance at a D-Day event in Portsmouth on Wednesday was his first public speech and most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

The King will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback as has been done in previous years.

Cameron Walker, on GB News, claimed: "There is genuine concern for our monarch. He's in his 70s, we know he's undergoing cancer treatment. His various staff members, and of course the Queen, has alluded to the fact that he is a bit of a workaholic. He doesn't like sitting still. He likes being seen. He likes being out and about and he seems to have been ramping the number of engagements he has been doing."

Buckingham Palace's statement hat the King would be returning to some form of public duties suggests his every engagement will be on doctor's advice.

Recently, King Charles only appeared for half of the Portsmouth commemorations. He also only attended the British commemoration in Normandy. He didn't go to the International one, Prince William represented him on his behalf.

However, royal commentators and health specialists lauded Kate's approach to focus on his health.