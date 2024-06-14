Rihanna weighs in on her journey with postpartum hair loss

Rihanna reflects on her struggles with postpartum hair loss

Rihanna has recently weighed in on her journey with postpartum hair loss.

In a new interview with Refinery29, the Umbrella hit-maker, who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, admitted, “That was not on the pamphlet.”

“I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back,” she told the outlet while discussing about her hair loss.

Rihanna revealed she finally came to terms with her hair fall as part of her postpartum journey.

“I learned to embrace that in itself,” confessed the 36-year-old.

Rihanna stated, “That actually made me get a little more creative and cleverer with my hair stuff.”

The songstress revealed about her hair loss after she announced her latest beauty venture: Fenty Hair, which launched on June 13.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna talked about experimenting with her looks, saying, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me.”

“I've had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids and natural… so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need,” explained the Lift Me Up singer.

In another interview with E! News, Rihanna also opened up about third baby speculations, adding, “I don't think I ever had one but still. Let me go to Carnival one summer? Please, one summer.”

Meanwhile, the songstress didn’t rule out the notion regarding expanding her family.

“I would not be mad… I would just cry out of pure anxiety for one day and then I think I'll just get over it the next,” she added.