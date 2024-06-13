King Charles faces new threat to Trooping the Colour plans

King Charles received a somber update on his Trooping the Colour plans amid new prediction from UK forecasters.

As per recent report from the Met Office, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain at 10am on Saturday, June 15, just as the event is getting started.

Hence, the military could be forced to either delay the parade or continue with the tradition in on wet ground.

Moreover, general UK public has been advised to take their waterproof jackets and umbrellas to watch the annual event from outskirts of the Palace.

The weather experts revealed: "Unsettled and often breezy with variable cloud and scattered showers or longer spells of rain.

"Some of the showers will be heavy and perhaps thundery. Temperatures slowly recovering, locally warm,” they predicted, as per GB News.

It comes as uncertainty looms around appearance of royal members in the balcony to honour Charles on the monarch’s official birthday.

Prince William is expected to bring his children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, with him as his wife Kate Middleton continues public absence in the wake of her battle with cancer.

Moreover, the King will also arrive in a carriage with Queen Camilla in a major break from tradition of riding on a horseback as a precautionary measure for his own battle with cancer.