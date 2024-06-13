BTS stars celebrates Jin's return with saxophone serenade of 'Dynamite'

BTS' Jon was discharged from military on Wednesday, June 12

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, received a heartfelt welcome from his bandmates after completing his mandatory military service.



The 31-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter was discharged on Wednesday, June 12.

His fellow BTS members, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, celebrated his return with a special rendition of Dynamite on the saxophone.

The other BTS members who are also currently serving in the military, explicitly requested some time off from their duties to join the celebration in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jin, who began his military service in December 2022, quickly connected with fans via a livestream on Weverse after his discharge.

During the livestream from his agency HYBE’s headquarters, Jin said, "I'm normally more handsome than this, but I cried when I was discharged."

He humorously added, "My eyes are puffy. I usually have confidence in my face, but I'm less confident today."

Originally, the BTS members planned a celebratory reunion, but due to safety concerns, they opted for a private party in a closed setting, urging fans not to gather outside the military location.