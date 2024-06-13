Miley Cyrus reveals ‘Flowers’ conversation with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus about Dolly Parton on show

Miley Cyrus has seemingly learnt a lot with her godmother Dolly Parton.



The 31-year-old pop star reminisced on how the country music legend, 78, helped her make the right decisions before the 2024 Grammys, where she performed her hit Flowers.

'[Dolly] isn't afraid to have the tough conversations,' Miley started with a recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“A tough conversation I had with her: I told her, ‘I'm wondering if I'm going to do the Grammys or not,’” she continued.

“And she said, ‘Well of course you're going to do the Grammys, and you're not just going to show up but you're going to show off. And you're going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me.’”

At the star-studded event, Miley went on to give an incredible performance of the song, ultimately taking home two awards: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Dolly also shared some advice to Miley about her appearance for the show.

“And she said, 'And don't forget about the beauty. The hair, the makeup, the whole show. It's armor for us,’” she said.

“She's always said this to me: ‘You do you, and I'll do me, and together we'll be us.’”

She further added that, “So she wasn't telling me to be Dolly, she wasn't telling me to be fabulous and hide behind the sparkles and the hair. She was telling me to be me.”