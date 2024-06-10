Glen Powell is ‘not chasing love’, here’s why

Glen Powell on his love life

Glen Powell revealed that there are certain reasons he is not looking for a relationship right now, but isn’t either completely opposed to the idea of love.



“This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I can bring someone into it in a healthy way even if I tried,” the Hit Man star told host Gayle King for CBS Mornings on Friday, June 7.

“I’ve realized there’s new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn’t even understand.”

He added, “I’m not willing to have someone sign up for that if they’re not ready for it.”

But this doesn’t mean he will reject any love coming his way.

“I’m not chasing love. If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms,” he said. ”I really want kids. I really want that phase of life. It’s not far away [but] at the same time it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate all this.”

“I’ve had the benefit of watching other guys in my position have the same moment,” he explained, comparing the love lives of those in stardom.

“Sometimes it lasts, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s no certainty in this town.”