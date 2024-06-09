Paris Hilton celebrates her return to Arkansas for Walmart event after 20 years

Paris Hilton recently offered an insight into her latest venture at the Walmart’s Associate Celebration nearly two decades later.
The TV personality took to her Instagram to mark her return to Arkansas for the celebration alongside a caption that read: “Such a full circle moment returning to Arkansas for @Walmart’s Associate Celebration 20 years after my famous “What’s Walmart?” moment in #TheSimpleLife".
"If only I knew then that one day I’d be invited to speak about my iconic Walmart cookware line alongside the legendary @PeytonManning!
"Thank you all for the warm welcome back! Loves it #Sanasa #HiltonForTheStay," she added.
For the event, Hilton donned an all-pink midi dress alongside her go-to white jacket, topping off the look with pink boots and purse.
Fans rushed to the comments section, leaving heartfelt messages for her.
One user wrote: “real life barbie you can do anything! so proud of you”
Another one chimed in, adding: “only an ICON would line herself up 20 years in the making for an even more ICONIC moment! forever the OG!!!”
A third gushed: “She went from not knowing what Walmart is to selling her products at Walmart! That’s an iconic behavior!”
