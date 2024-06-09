Dakota Johnson cozies up to Pedro Pascal at 'Materialists' after-party

Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson share adorable moment

Pedro Pascal received an adorable kiss on the cheek from Dakota Johnson after wrapping their romantic comedy Materialists.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday, June 7 to offer an insight into the celebration alongside his co-stars Johnson and Chris Evans as well as director Celine Song.

He flaunted the night sky over the New York City in the photo he shared on the social media giant.

Pascal captioned the post: “Moon me. #Materialists #NewYorkCity #CelineSong That's a wrap.”

The Last of Us star shared a carousel of photos featuring their dimly-lit celebratory dinner.

Referring to the picture that took the internet by storm, the Madame Web actress could be seen wrapping her arms around Pascal, pulling him for a kiss on the cheek.

The upcoming feature film is set in the New York City. The story revolves around a match-maker who gets trapped in a love triangle with the two men in her life.

Previously, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum made headlines after she was spotted locking lips with Evans and Pascal in separate scenes.

For the unversed, Materialists star-studded cast includes Zoë Winters, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Marin Ireland.