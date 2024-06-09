Princess Diana’s family receives ‘immensely sad’ news

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer shared “immensely sad” news as he announced shocking split from his wife of 13 years.

The 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of the late Princess Diana announced the split to The Mail on Sunday on June 8 that he and Karen Spencer will be divorcing.

“It is immensely sad,” he told the outlet. “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

The pair reportedly announced their shocking break up in April to the staff at Althorp estate where Diana, who died in a car crash in August 1997, is buried.

The exes share a 12-year-old daughter named Charlotte Diana, whose moniker pays tribute to the Earl’s late older sister.

Spencer also has four children from his previous marriage to his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud.

Karen is also mom to two daughters, whom she welcomed in her previous marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon.

According to the outlet, pair’s split came amid the writing of his memoir, A Very Private School, in which Spencer recalled some harrowing childhood memories.