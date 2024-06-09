Chrissy Teigen 'unlocks' new motherhood moments with four kids

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the chaos of motherhood, sharing a glimpse into her exhausting but loving life with her four kids.



The model, 38, posted two sets of adorable photos of their children, captioning one "a new level of tired has been unlocked" and the other with "tired face" emojis.

Teigen married John Legend in September 2013 and shares Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 17 months, and Wren, 11 months.

There was a baseball theme to the initial batch of pictures. It showed a picture of Miles grinning while holding what looked to be a trophy in the form of a golden baseball glove. Miles was wearing a green sweatsuit outfit and had a gold medal around his neck.

In another picture from the scene, Teigen posed with her two oldest children while they ate popcorn, and in a third, her younger brother, Wren, had a chicken wing.

In addition to a video showing Luna likely awarding trophies to her brother's colleagues, Teigen's packed carousel featured a picture of the model interacting with the family's new hairless cat.

One of the cutest pictures from the first set features Luna posing in a T-shirt with her mother's face on it.

Baseball season was the subject of the second set of images, which included a cute picture of Miles holding a bat and standing in a helmet.