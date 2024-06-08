Duke of Westminster 'incredibly touched' with Prince William's presence, issues first statement

Hugh Grosvenor married to Olivia Henson in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral on Friday

The newlywed Duke and Duchess of Westminster have broken their silence since their wedding, sharing stunning photos of their big day.

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral on Friday, attended by notable guests such as Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

On Saturday, the couple issued their first statement, expressing their gratitude for the well-wishes they received.

The future King William arrived at Westminster's wedding on Friday. However, Prince Harry did not avail the opportunity to see his brother as he stayed in California with Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes.” Thousands lined the streets of Chester city centre on Friday morning as guests turned out, followed by the Duke and the bridal party.

While many of the crowds there on Friday turned out to catch a glimpse of the couple's most high-profile of their 400 guests, Prince William, notably absent was Prince Harry, who it's understood agreed to swerve the event to prevent hostility and distraction from the couple.

Hugh and Harry, with whom the Duke remains firm friends despite the two brothers' rift, came to the "civilised understanding" for him to skip the wedding amid his deep rift with his brother, seemingly paving the way for William's attendance - and for him to take up his role as an usher at the ceremony.