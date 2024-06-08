Kate Middleton leaves fans in tears with one big admission

Princess Kate leaves fans teary eyed with one heart-wrenching line

Kate Middleton, who Saturday commented on her absence from public life for the first time since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, left fans guessing about her health condition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared another post after Kate's video and letter to Irish Guards.

Irish Guards received a salute from William and Kate in their new post, captioning: "Well done to @irishguards and everyone involved preparing for Trooping the Colour at this year’s Colonel’s Review."



King Charles III's birthday parade, popularly known a Trooping the Colour will take place in London next Saturday (June 15), but the British Army conducted a rehearsal, known as the Colonel's Review this morning (on June 8) without Princess Kate.



Catherine was excited to play a key role in the event but pulled out as she's undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.



However, Kate's one line in her new statement left readers with teary eyed as she wrote: "I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute. I do hope that I'm able to represent you all once again very soon."

Kate's heartfelt admission about her inability to attend the event left her well-wishers and several fans worried about her health, with one reacting: "Blessings to all especially the princess the future queen of England."

Another wrote: "Thinking of our wonderful Princess and praying for your full recovery.. Prince William, sending you prayers of strength and comfort!"



Some other fans hoped Catherine's "recovery is going well."

If Kate appears on Buckingham Palace Balcony it would be her first public appearance in more than six months. It is also not yet clear whether her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend without her, since Prince William will be on horseback, taking part in the parade.