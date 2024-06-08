Meghan McCain reflects on Jennifer Lopez's 'unpleasant' nature

Megan McCain reveals first encounter with Jennifer Lopez

Megan McCain recently spilled details on her awkward encounter with Jennifer Lopez on ABC's The View.

Recounting an instance from the time they first came face to face, Meghan described JLo as “deeply unpleasant” in the latest episode of her podcast Citizen McCain.

Speaking exclusively to co-host Miranda Wilkins and media personality Carlos King, McCain opened up about Lopez’s career in the wake of split speculations with Ben Affleck.

Former The View co-host noted: "She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen, more than Kim Kardashian and the president.”

"I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful. When you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f****** minutes."

Expressing concern over the bullying that Lopez has faced in the past couple months, Wilkins playfully remarked that the critics were “beefing with her right now.”

Claiming that conversation has him “gagging”, King told McCain and Wilkins that he is a “huge” J.Lo fan.