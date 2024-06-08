King Charles targets Prince Andrew over late Queen's alleged bias

King Charles could be weaponizing his authority to settle scores with Prince Andrew over their mother’s widely reported favoritism of the latter.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, family therapist Sharon Marianetti-Leeper reflected on ongoing feud between the royal brothers over accommodation of the Royal Lodge.

The King has reportedly ordered his disgraced younger brother to vacate the property in favour of shifting to a relatively smaller one.

However, Andrew is staying his ground over the defense of having a 75-year lease on the residence under his name.

Having dealt with a number of contentious siblings embroiled in real estate and inheritance disputes, Sharon told the outlet: “It can get very ugly, very quickly, and that ugliness can be sustained over time, often until death.”

She went on to note if Andrew and Charles hope “to salvage any element of their sibling relationship, there would need to be a reckoning of early childhood alliances and parental favoritism, real or perceived.”

The mental health expert divulged the possibility of the late Queen Elizabeth II favouring Andrew during her lifetime, adding, “then Charles is no doubt not in any rush to do him any favors after her death.”

Marianetti-Leeper continued: “In fact, he may be relishing his brother's and ex-sister-in-law's ‘Grey Gardens’ moment as a sort of payback.”

“At any rate, clinically there would probably be more hope in ensuring that the next generation is less inclined to vitriol and more inclined to cohesion and camaraderie than their fathers are,” she shared.

“That might be the best way to divert a multigenerational pattern from ossifying at this point,” concluded Sharon.