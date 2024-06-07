King Charles' family receives good news amid chaos

King Charles' family proud over very close relative

It has been reported that the latest series of The Traitors US will feature a royal contestant for the first time, as Lord Ivar Mountbatten has officially been confirmed to join the star-studded lineup.

The 61-year-old royal has numerous connections to the royal family, including King Charles, who is Ivar’s second cousin.

However, Ivar's close connections extend beyond the monarch. He also shares a strong bond with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, both of whom are godparents to his daughters. In a similar reciprocal fashion, Ivar proudly serves as the godfather to their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Even more interestingly, Ivar also made history back in 2016 when he came out as gay, before going on to become the first member of the royal family to have a same-sex wedding to his now-husband James Coyle in 2018.

Prior to revealing his sexuality, Ivar had been married for 17 years to wife Penelope Anne Vere Thompson, however the couple decided to divorce in 2011 but remained good friends - so much so, she even walked him down the aisle at his wedding to James!

In addition to his strong family connections, following the death of his own father in April 1970, Ivar previously came to think of the late Prince Philip as a father figure and previously recounted how much the late Duke of Edinburgh had supported him following his father’s demise.

Lord Ivar told The Telegraph “Prince Philip, then 49, and Uncle Dickie stepped up and supported my mother, who’d been left a widow aged just 31. She was hugely grateful to the Duke for keeping an eye on her and for being a sort of father figure to us, her two boys.”