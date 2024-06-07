Netflix adapts Roald Dahl's 'The Twits' with all-star voice cast

An animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel, The Twits, is in the works, featuring an all-star voice cast.



Set for release in 2025, the film promises to bring the mischievous spirit of the original story to life, following the nasty Twits as they wreak havoc on their town, only to be thwarted by two plucky orphans and a family of magical creatures.

The impressive voice cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation, which was revealed on Thursday, features Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, American character actress Margo Martindale, British comedian Johnny Vegas, and Thor star Natalie Portman.

Emilia even cheekily remarked in a video message that she was tricked into taking on the project by director Phil Johnston.

"He told me that I was going to be playing a Disney princess. An empowered, feminist Disney princess in the world's first trillion dollar franchise."

"You want to know what I'm actually playing? A bed bug in Mr Twit's beard. I'm a literal parasite," she quipped.

In addition, the streaming giant also disclosed that they are now developing an animated adaptation of the critically acclaimed Stranger Things, guaranteeing that it will preserve the "mystery and thrill of the legendary original series," which starred British actress Millie Bobby Brown.